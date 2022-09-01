Ferrari to host ‘Rides to Remember’ charity event Sept. 10

© Photo of a similar 2007 Ferrari 599GTB. Photo Via Flickr User: NAParish
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ferrari of Atlanta will host the 16th annual Rides to Remember charity event Sept. 10. The annual event benefits CURE Childhood Cancer, Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities (Atlanta RMHC) and Camp Sunshine.

This year’s event boasts 100 exotic cars and drivers, allowing pediatric cancer patients the opportunity to experience the ride of a lifetime.

Rides to Remember will start at 9 a.m. at the Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville. There will also be an art auction that is open to the general public.

