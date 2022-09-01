FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful Thursday in store, but big changes for Labor Day Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The front that brought us rain and storms Tuesday, now is helping to usher in some much-welcomed cooler and drier air to kick off Thursday.

While we are waking up in the low to mid 60′s through the afternoon, we will warm quickly with temperatures near 90 paired with sunny skies.

Expect clouds to increase through the evening, and a few showers will be possible south of the metro, especially near Lake Oconee, but most of us will stay dry.

Isolated showers possible south and east of the metro this afternoon. (WGCL)

Rain chances unfortunately increase through Labor Day Weekend. We do have a First Alert Saturday, Sunday, and Monday due to on and off widespread rain and isolated storms.

While severe weather isn’t anticipated, we may have to monitor for localized flash flooding.

Make secondary indoor plans to any outdoor plans you may have through the holiday weekend.

Rain likely through Labor Day Weekend (WGCL)

It looks like rain chances may dwindle by the middle of next week. Temperatures will stay in the 80s with the increased coverage of rain tomorrow through next Wednesday.

The tropics are also heating up! As of Thursday morning, Tropical Depression Five has formed in the northern Atlantic. This is forecast to stay out at sea, and not impact the United States. The storm is forecast to become our first hurricane of the season by the weekend.

Tropical depression 5 forms in Atlantic. Poses no threat to the U.S. (WGCL)

Here is your 7 day forecast:

Beautiful and dry today, but rain chances increase through the weekend. We have a first alert Saturday through Monday due to widespread rain. (WGCL)

