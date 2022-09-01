Fox Theatre announces September events lineup

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fox Theatre has announced its September events lineup. PAW Patrol Live!, Joe Rogan and Brandi Carlile are just some of the events coming to the Midtown venue.

PAW Patrol Live! will come to the Fox Theatre Sept. 10 and 11 for a new pirate adventure. $1 of every ticket sold will go to Bert’s Big Adventure, a non-profit focused on helping children with chronic illness and their families.

Another musical based on a classic film will hit the stage Sept. 13. Pretty Woman The Musical will visit the Fox Theatre from Sept. 13 to Sept. 18.

Concerts and tapings this month include Grammy Award-winner Brandi Carlile Sept. 22 at 8 p.m., Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. and Joe Rogan Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

More info can be found here.

