Gainesville High School teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct female with student

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A teacher at Gainesville High School has been charged after it was reported that he was having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

According to Gainesville Police Department, they began investigating Cameron Millholland after they were notified by Gainesville City School officials of improper conduct.

During the investigation, the police department says they discovered that Millholland was having an inappropriate relationship with a student via electronic communications.

They obtained arrest and search warrants for Millholland’s residence on Aug. 31. He was arrested at his Dawsonville home the same day.

The Gainesville City School System has placed Millholland on leave and has assisted with the investigation, according to the police department.

According to the school, Milholland was a social studies teacher and varsity boys’ golf coach. He was hired in 2019.

The school released the following statement:

While we are shocked and devastated by the action of one of our former employees, we applaud the students for coming forward. Safety is always the top priority, and the GHS administration responded quickly to the allegations. Resources have been and will be available to those impacted by this incident.

The case remains active and open and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department online.

