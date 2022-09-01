‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition’ to open Oct. 21

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new Harry Potter-themed exhibit is coming to Atlanta Oct. 21. Harry Potter: The Exhibition will come to 200 Peachtree Street for a limited engagement.

The immersive experience brings visitors in Hogwarts, featuring movie costumes and props, virtual photo ops, and displays that walk visitors through how the movies were made.

The exhibition opened at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia earlier this year and will move to Vienna after stopping in Atlanta.

Tickets will be available for the general public Sept. 26, but Harry Potter Fan Club members will receive presale access Sept. 25.

