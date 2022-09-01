‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition’ to open Oct. 21

Harry Potter: The Exhibition
Harry Potter: The Exhibition(Harry Potter: The Exhibition)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new Harry Potter-themed exhibit is coming to Atlanta Oct. 21. Harry Potter: The Exhibition will come to 200 Peachtree Street for a limited engagement.

The immersive experience brings visitors in Hogwarts, featuring movie costumes and props, virtual photo ops, and displays that walk visitors through how the movies were made.

The exhibition opened at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia earlier this year and will move to Vienna after stopping in Atlanta.

Tickets will be available for the general public Sept. 26, but Harry Potter Fan Club members will receive presale access Sept. 25.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, John Eastman, a lawyer...
Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe
File - Police lights
Kemp suspends Georgia sheriff charged with sexual battery
ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER
What is a Level 1 trauma center?
Atlanta Medical Center to close Nov. 1
Atlanta Medical Center closing in downtown Atlanta | What does it mean?