Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four.

Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care centers, per the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Level 1

Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Richmond County

Atrium Navicent Health, Macon, Bibb County

Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta, Fulton County

Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah, Chatham County

Level 2

Atrium Health Floyd, Rome, Floyd County

Doctors Hospital of Augusta, Augusta, Richmond County

Northside Gwinnett Medical Center, Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County

Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville, Hall County

Piedmont Athens Regional, Athens, Clarke County

Piedmont Columbus Regional, Columbus, Muscogee County

WellStar Kennestone Hospital, Marietta, Cobb County

WellStar North Fulton Hospital, Roswell, Fulton County

Level 3

Advent Health Redmond, Rome, Floyd County

Crisp Regional, Cordele, Richmond County

Fairview Park Hospital, Dublin, Laurens County

Hamilton Medical Center, Dalton, Whitfield County

John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital, Thomasville, Thomas County

Piedmont Cartersville, Cartersville, Bartow County

Piedmont Walton, Monroe, Walton County

WellStar Cobb Hospital, Austell, Cobb County

Level 4

Atrium Health Floyd Polk Medical Center, Cedartown, Polk County

Effingham Health System, Springfield, Effingham County

Emanuel Medical Center, Swainsboro, Emanuel County

Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, Vidalia, Toombs

Morgan Medical Center, Madison, Morgan County

Winn Army Community Hospital, Fort Stewart, Liberty County

Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital, Griffin, Spalding County

Wellstar Paulding Hospital, Hiram, Paulding County

Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, LaGrange, Troup County

