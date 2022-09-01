Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers
Georgia will soon have only four Level 1 trauma centers following Atlanta Medical Center’s closing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four.
Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care centers, per the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Level 1
Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Richmond County
Atrium Navicent Health, Macon, Bibb County
Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta, Fulton County
Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah, Chatham County
Level 2
Atrium Health Floyd, Rome, Floyd County
Doctors Hospital of Augusta, Augusta, Richmond County
Northside Gwinnett Medical Center, Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County
Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville, Hall County
Piedmont Athens Regional, Athens, Clarke County
Piedmont Columbus Regional, Columbus, Muscogee County
WellStar Kennestone Hospital, Marietta, Cobb County
WellStar North Fulton Hospital, Roswell, Fulton County
Level 3
Advent Health Redmond, Rome, Floyd County
Crisp Regional, Cordele, Richmond County
Fairview Park Hospital, Dublin, Laurens County
Hamilton Medical Center, Dalton, Whitfield County
John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital, Thomasville, Thomas County
Piedmont Cartersville, Cartersville, Bartow County
Piedmont Walton, Monroe, Walton County
WellStar Cobb Hospital, Austell, Cobb County
Level 4
Atrium Health Floyd Polk Medical Center, Cedartown, Polk County
Effingham Health System, Springfield, Effingham County
Emanuel Medical Center, Swainsboro, Emanuel County
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, Vidalia, Toombs
Morgan Medical Center, Madison, Morgan County
Winn Army Community Hospital, Fort Stewart, Liberty County
Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital, Griffin, Spalding County
Wellstar Paulding Hospital, Hiram, Paulding County
Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, LaGrange, Troup County
