JINYA Ramen Bar adds two new menu items

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -JINYA Ramen Bar has added two new items to its menu for fall.

Both items feature pork; a Tokyo Tonkotsu Ramen with thin noodles in pork broth topped with pork chashu, white and green onion, kikurage and seasoned egg and Lettuce Wraps with minced seasoned pork and vegetables served with cilantro, fresh lettuce leaves and drizzled with chili sesame seasoning.

The new menu items are on the Chef’s Special menu while supplies last. The items were added to the menu Sept. 1.

There are several JINYA locations in metro Atlanta, including Buckhead, Sandy Springs and Alpharetta.

