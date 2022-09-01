Judge again denies Graham’s effort to skirt Georgia subpoena

United States Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses business leaders during a congressional conversation sponsored by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled constitutional protections don’t shield U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham from testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible illegal efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia.

U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May on Thursday again rejected Graham’s argument that all of his 2020 calls with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were protected under the U.S. Constitution’s speech or debate clause.

But continuing appeals in the case mean the South Carolina Republican’s appearance isn’t imminent. The ruling does push Graham one step closer to testifying before the special grand jury.

