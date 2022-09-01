Kemp extends suspension of gas tax again ahead of busy holiday travel weekend

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.(WRDW)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp signed two executive orders Thursday morning extending the temporary suspension of state taxes on motor and locomotive fuel as well as the supply chain state of emergency.

As Georgians continue to face sky-high inflation, Gov. Kemp is acting to ease the burden these higher costs are placing on Georgia families. Both orders will be effective through October 12, 2022, and can be found below.

Since the temporary suspension was first implemented back in March, Georgia’s average gas price has remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently roughly 46 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.

This is the third time Kemp has extended both orders.

