Kemp suspends Georgia sheriff charged with sexual battery

COLQUITT, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended a Georgia sheriff facing charges of sexual battery and violating his oath of office.

Kemp signed an executive order Monday suspending Miller County Sheriff Richard Morgan for 60 days.

The order calls for the chief judge of the Pataula Judicial Circuit in rural southwest Georgia to appoint an interim sheriff to serve in Morgan’s absence.

Miller was arrested Aug. 10 by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents.

The GBI had been asked to investigate sexual misconduct allegations involving the sheriff. The agency has said the charges stem from “an incident that took place while on a 911 call,” but has given no further details.

An attorney for Morgan, Thomas V. Duck III, did not immediately return a phone message Wednesday.

