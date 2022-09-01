Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music to play State Farm Arena Nov. 15

Kirk Franklin, accepts the award for Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel or inspirational award at the...
Kirk Franklin, accepts the award for Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel or inspirational award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music will perform at State Farm Arena Nov. 15. The date is part of an extension of the Kingdom arena tour. The tour announced 14 new dates, including stops in Greenville, Jacksonville and New Orleans.

Franklin has earned 15 Grammy Awards and garnered several Hot 100 hits, including “Lean on Me,” “Stomp” and “I Smile.” He also has multiple platinum-selling records. The Atlanta-based Maverick City Music ensemble won a Best Contemporary Christian Music Album Grammy in 2022 for Old Church Basement.

Presale tickets will be available Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. General public on-sale starts Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.

