Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music to play State Farm Arena Nov. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music will perform at State Farm Arena Nov. 15. The date is part of an extension of the Kingdom arena tour. The tour announced 14 new dates, including stops in Greenville, Jacksonville and New Orleans.

Franklin has earned 15 Grammy Awards and garnered several Hot 100 hits, including “Lean on Me,” “Stomp” and “I Smile.” He also has multiple platinum-selling records. The Atlanta-based Maverick City Music ensemble won a Best Contemporary Christian Music Album Grammy in 2022 for Old Church Basement.

Presale tickets will be available Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. General public on-sale starts Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.

