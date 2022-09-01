Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe

FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, John Eastman, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, appears during a video deposition to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at the hearing June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lawyers for Eastman said Wednesday, Aug. 31, they advised their client to assert attorney-client privilege and invoke his constitutional right to remain silent when testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible election interference in Georgia. (House Select Committee via AP, File)(AP)
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Lawyers for John Eastman say they advised their client to assert attorney-client privilege and invoke his constitutional right to remain silent when testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible election interference in Georgia.

Charles Burnham and Harvey Silverglate confirmed Wednesday that Eastman had appeared in court in Fulton County, complying with a subpoena the district attorney had issued to him.

They declined to comment on the questions or testimony.

Eastman was a lead architect of some of Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election.

He is one of a number of Trump advisers, attorneys and allies whose testimony Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has sought to compel in the case.

