Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Lawyers for John Eastman say they advised their client to assert attorney-client privilege and invoke his constitutional right to remain silent when testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible election interference in Georgia.

Charles Burnham and Harvey Silverglate confirmed Wednesday that Eastman had appeared in court in Fulton County, complying with a subpoena the district attorney had issued to him.

They declined to comment on the questions or testimony.

Eastman was a lead architect of some of Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election.

He is one of a number of Trump advisers, attorneys and allies whose testimony Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has sought to compel in the case.

