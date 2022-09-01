Man shot and killed at gas station in Northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police have been called to investigate a deadly shooting at a BP gas station along 14th Street NW & Atlantic Dr. NW.

Police said they responded to a call about a person shot at the location.

Detectives are looking for a suspect and a motive.

CBS46 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.