Man shot and killed at gas station in Northwest Atlanta

BP gas station murder
BP gas station murder(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police have been called to investigate a deadly shooting at a BP gas station along 14th Street NW & Atlantic Dr. NW.

Police said they responded to a call about a person shot at the location.

Detectives are looking for a suspect and a motive.

CBS46 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER
Atlanta Medical Center employees say hospital closure could have dire consequences
The FDA gave a green light to updated boosters aimed at the most dominant variants. (CNN,...
Atlanta Medical Center employees say hospital closure could have dire consequences
Atlanta Public Schools Principal makes history
Code Cares Helps South Fulton Residents get up to code.
Code Cares Helping Residents in South Fulton