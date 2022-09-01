Man shot and killed at gas station in Northwest Atlanta
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police have been called to investigate a deadly shooting at a BP gas station along 14th Street NW & Atlantic Dr. NW.
Police said they responded to a call about a person shot at the location.
Detectives are looking for a suspect and a motive.
CBS46 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as it develops.
