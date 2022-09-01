Map released for proposed Buckhead segment of the Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Things are about to get loud in some of the metro’s quieter neighborhoods.

The Atlanta BeltLine is coming soon to Buckhead.

Watch the video above to see where the northwest trail will be built.

The path will run from close to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and the Hemphill Water Treatment Park in west midtown.

A lot of homes, schools and parks are close to the proposed path.

BeltLine officials haven’t said when the work begin. However, they have said they hope to have it done by 2030.

