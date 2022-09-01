NETHERWORLD Haunted House returning to Dragon Con

The NETHERWORLD float at Dragon Con 2021.
The NETHERWORLD float at Dragon Con 2021.(NETHERWORLD Haunted House)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - NETHERWORLD Haunted House will kick off the spooky season in style when it returns to Dragon Con this weekend.

NETHERWORLD will once again sponsor the broadcast of the convention’s iconic parade and bring several floats, vehicles and characters. Characters from the upcoming 2022 haunted houses Parasitic and The Undying Haunt will make appearances.

Dragon Con kicks off today downtown. The convention’s parade will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. on Peachtree Street and wind its way toward the convention.

Tickets to NETHERWORLD are available here. The haunted house opens Sept. 23.

