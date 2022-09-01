Officers give final farewell to Lithonia’s only K9 officer

Officers prepare to lay to rest Lithonia K9 Officer Perro
Officers prepare to lay to rest Lithonia K9 Officer Perro(CBS46)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police officers from several jurisdictions gathered Thursday for a final farewell to the Lithonia Police Department’s first and only K9 officer.

Officers from the City of Atlanta, Decatur, and DeKalb County, along with deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, took part in the processional, which began at the Village Veterinary Clinic in downtown Decatur and ended at Wheeler PETuary in Covington.

K9 Officer Perro, a Belgian Malinois who lived in the home of his handler, Major J. Patterson, went missing Sunday after digging a hole under the backyard fence.

After an extensive search, Lithonia’s police chief sent word Monday night that DeKalb County Animal Control officers had found Perro. He had a gunshot wound that caused such significant damage, and they were forced to make the emergency decision to put him down.

RELATED | Missing Lithonia K-9 officer found shot, put down by Animal Control

Officers are still trying to figure out who shot the dog. Anyone with information can call the Lithonia Police Department at 770-482-8947.

