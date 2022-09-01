Out and About in the ATL | Labor Day weekend 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Labor Day weekend and there are going to be multiple big events in metro Atlanta, including Dragon Con, college football, Atlanta Black Pride festivities, Marietta Art in the Park and more. See complete list below:

FRIDAY

Dragon Con is taking over downtown Atlanta. It’s the largest multimedia, pop culture convention in the U.S. focusing on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature art, music and film. The big parade happens at 10 a.m. Saturday. Dragon Con Night at the Georgia Aquarium is happening Sunday.

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend is back with events all over the city this weekend. The Pure Heat Community Festival will take place Sunday in Piedmont Park.

The Atlanta Black Theatre Festival continues through Sunday at Kimpton Overland Hotel and Southwest Arts Center. There are five full performances, 12 staged readings, a short play competition, art expo and more.

The 11th annual Atlanta Weekender is happening in multiple locations through Sept. 5 in the Edgewood Club District in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. The Atlanta Weekender is curated by Salah Ananse, DJ Kemit, Kai Alce & Ramon Rawsoul.

SATURDAY

Marietta Art in the Park is happening in Glover Park on the historic Marietta Square. There will be an artisans market, chalk art and demonstrations, fine art, paintings, pottery, sculptures, woodworking and more.

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The second game in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games is between Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Clemson Tigers on Monday.

SUNDAY

Stone Mountain Park is celebrating Labor Day Weekend with an all-new King BMX Show and the Lasershow Spectacular featuring the world’s largest flame cannon.

MONDAY

The Big Peach Sizzer 10K and 5K is happening in Brookhaven, Buckhead and Chamblee. Runners and walkers welcome. A post-race party will feature music, beer, vendors and food from Flying Biscuit Cafe.

Two Urban Licks on the BeltLine is hosting a Labor Day BBQ. There will be smoked chicken and brisket, BBQ pork with classic sides, and wine, beer and cocktails.

WRFG’s 37th annual Labor Day Blues & BBQ is happening at Park Tavern. Some of the best blues bands in the city will perform and Williamson Brothers will provide the BBQ.

Hugo’s Oyster Bar is offering a half dozen oysters on the half shell for $18 to celebrate Labor Day. Available noon to 4 p.m.

The Pandora All White Day Party is happening at Blue Martine Lounge on Piedmont Road. Music by DJ Stormy, DJ Tayrok, and DJ MLK. There will be food and hookah.

