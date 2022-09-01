Standing with Survivors: Atlanta program aims to help victims of partner abuse

*** IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW IS A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, CALL THE NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOTLINE AT 800-799-7233. ***

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In Georgia, there are more than 50,000 domestic violence crisis calls made each year. Atlanta leads the state in the number of domestic violence fatalities and near fatalities.

With the burden of seeking safety often falling on the shoulders of the victim, available help is paramount.

That’s why Standing with Survivors, an initiative comprised of Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation volunteers, is working to make sure that help is there. The neighborhood-based mobile crisis response team works to respond to people in cycles of partner abuse and provide immediate legal and social help in communities that lack access to it.

CBS46 spoke with Program Manager Cynthia Pearson and Social Work and Advocacy Program Manager Kenya Gould about the importance of reaching survivors in metro Atlanta.

To learn more about Standing with Survivors and their initiatives, or to help by getting involved, click here.

