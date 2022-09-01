What is a Level 1 trauma center?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia will soon have only four Level 1 trauma centers following Wellstar’s August 31 announcement it is closing Atlanta Medical Center.

According to the American Trauma Society, trauma centers are evaluated and verified by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), but does not provide designations. Those are left to each state. But the ACS does verify the facility has the resources available for trauma patients, and evaluates a facility’s preparedness, resources, policies, and quality improvement process.

ACS verification is valid for three years.

Level 1: comprehensive treatment to trauma patients from injury through rehabilitation.

24-hour in-hospital access to general surgeons

Availability of anesthesia, emergency medicine, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, radiology, plastic surgery, and maxillofacial surgery

Referral center for community hospitals

Public health education including the prevention of traumatic injuries

Continuing education for all team members involved in trauma care

Quality assessment and improvement programs

Teaching and research in trauma management

Polysubstance abuse identification and intervention

Evaluates and treats a minimum number of trauma patients annually

Level 2: initiates trauma patients’ treatment

24-hour access to general surgeons

Availability of anesthesiology, radiology, emergency medicine, neurosurgery, and orthopedic surgery

Sub-specialized care may be necessary to transfer to a Level I Trauma Center

Continuing education for all team members involved in trauma care

Quality assessment and improvement programs

Level 3: assessment, management, surgery and stabilization for trauma patients.

24-hour access to emergency medicine physicians

Availability of general surgeons

Quality assessment and improvement programs

Agreements to transfer patients requiring a higher level of care

Backup care for outlying hospitals

Continuing education for all team members involved in trauma care

Outreach education program for prevention of traumatic injuries

Level 4: can provide advanced trauma life support to patients before transfer.

Emergency department able to implement ATLS protocols

Nurses and physicians available when trauma patients arrive

Surgery and intensive care, when available

Agreements to transfer patients requiring a higher level of care

Quality assessment and improvement programs

Outreach education program for prevention of traumatic injuries



Level 5: evaluation, initial management, and preparation before transfer to a higher level of care.

Emergency department able to implement ATLS protocols

Nurses and physicians available when trauma patients arrive

After hours protocols if the facility closes

Surgery and intensive care, when available

Agreements to transfer patients requiring a higher level of care

