Witherite Law Group to award $50k to several high school bands in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Witherite Law Group has partnered with Hot 107.9 and Majic 107.9/97.5 to award $30,000 to three Atlanta metro area high schools selected as winners of the 2nd annual Great Atlanta Band Challenge.

According to officials, the top three winners received $10,000 each and seven additional high school bands receiving $2,500 each.

The winners include Fayette County High School in Fayetteville, Benjamin Banneker High School in College Park and Newton High School in Covington. Fayette County High School received 99,395 votes, Banneker High School received 97,110 votes and Newton High School received 83,794 votes.

RELATED: The SWAG Shop, Witherite Law Group gives out 160 free haircuts to students

“The band community is really small, so this was a friendly but very competitive competition this year,” said Dr. Myra Rhoden, band director at Fayette County High School. “We thank Ms. Witherite for giving Atlanta and metro Atlanta band kids this opportunity. The arts make up 50% of our students’ activities and this money will go to great use.”

The additional seven schools selected as finalists include Morrow High School, band director: Teddy Taylor; Columbia High School; band director: Ralph Freeman; Westlake High School, band director: Kerry Taylor; Miller Grove High School, band director: Jared B. Brown; Berkmar High School, band director: Arthur Wright, III; Stephenson High School, band director: Quentin R. Goins; and Shiloh High School, band director: Ivan T. Merriweather.

“I’d like to formally congratulate the winners of this year’s Great Atlanta Band Challenge and recognize every school that entered, as all of them have phenomenal programs,” Amy Witherite, owner of the Witherite Law Group. “It is so encouraging to see these students’ passion for music and the arts. I hope that with this award, they can elevate their band programs, but more importantly, assist in their overall development, confidence and social skills.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.