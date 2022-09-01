Wright wins 17th; Riley, Acuña homer as Braves edge Rockies

Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. gestures after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of a...
Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. gestures after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Harkim Wright Sr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright pitched seven scoreless innings to earn his major league-leading 17th victory, Austin Riley and Ronald Acuña Jr. homered, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2.

The defending World Series champion Braves avoided their first four-game losing streak since Sept. 14-18, 2021.

Atlanta, with the NL’s third-best record at 80-51, remained three games behind the New York Mets in the East Division.

Facing Colorado for the first time in his career, Wright allowed five hits with two walks and six strikeouts, throwing 63 of his 96 pitches for strikes.

