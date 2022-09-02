911 caller suggests robbery and kidnapping at Atlantucky Brewing were an ‘inside job’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -A recently released 911 call reveals suspicions of an inside job at Atlantucky Brewing after owner Fish Scales of rap group Nappy Roots was kidnapped and shot.

“He’s robbing a business,” said Britt Robinson on the phone with 911 dispatchers.

Police say two suspects approached the brewery’s owner and Robinson to rob them on August 17th. Investigators say Robinson’s phone, keys, and gun were stolen before he ran and called 911.

Meanwhile, Scales was being held at gunpoint inside of the brewery with the suspects.

“He’s holding the owner hostage inside the store,” said Robinson on the 911 call.

Scales was held at gun point and forced to drive the suspects to his house in Hapeville, according to police reports. Once in Hapeville, cops say Scales tried to run but was shot in the leg. That’s when the suspects took off.

Robinson has a theory about who they are.

“He’s talking to somebody, like an inside job, somebody that work here, somebody that knows about what going on cause he’s talking to somebody on the phone when he was robbing me,” said Robinson on the 911 call.

Scales said, “my biggest frustration is that it interrupts all the progress that we’re making in this neighborhood.”

Atlanta Police tell CBS46 that the investigation is ongoing.

A representative for Nappy Roots tells CBS46 the rap group is trying to sit back and let police do their jobs when it comes to this investigation.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.