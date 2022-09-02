Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People across metro Atlanta are still extremely concerned after the announcement that one of only two level one trauma hospitals in Atlanta is about to shut its doors.

Now, the impending shutdown of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is taking center stage in the race for governor.

Democrat Stacey Abrams is blaming Republican Governor Brian Kemp for contributing to the hospital’s financial downfall.

Stacey Abrams and medical providers comment on Atlanta Medical Center closure announcement. Stacey Abrams and medical providers comment on Atlanta Medical Center closure announcement. >> https://bit.ly/3Qc3SLe Posted by CBS46 on Friday, September 2, 2022

CBS46 reached out to the governor’s office and his campaign manager for his take on this. We did not get a response in time for this deadline, but earlier this week, they issued a statement touting the governor’s policy innovations that they say have grown access to quality healthcare while bringing down costs.

