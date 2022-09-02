Area health systems recruiting AMC employees impacted by looming closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As hundreds of Wellstar employees grapple with the looming closure of Atlanta Medical Center (AMC), area health systems are stepping up to help those affected.

Grady Health System, soon to have the only Level I trauma center in metro Atlanta, is actively recruiting AMC employees impacted by the Nov. 1 closure. Grady sent an email to AMC employees, offering signing bonuses between $5,000 and $10,000.

“Have you been impacted by the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center closure,” the email read. “If so, we are hiring for various clinical and non-clinical positions and would love for you to consider joining our team.”

“That shows respect, that they see the work we’re doing and want to keep us in the community.”



Health systems reaching out to Atlanta Med employees impacted by closure. Some offering signing bonuses for those who choose not to stay with Wellstar. Story tonight at 5/6 on @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/RZZ3hlFeBP — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) September 2, 2022

Grady recruiters aren’t alone. Representatives from Emory Healthcare were outside of AMC on Friday, handing out information about potential opportunities at its hospitals.

Two AMC nurses, who spoke to CBS46 on the condition of anonymity, said they’re still trying to process the news.

“You’re nervous,” said one nurse. “You’re angry. You’re just going through a whole slew of emotions. You still don’t know what’s next.”

They said Wellstar has offered to transfer employees to North Fulton, Kennestone, and Cobb hospitals. However, they said what most people don’t realize is many AMC employees take the bus or walk to work.

“Some people will have to travel at least 30 miles and then you have people who have kids and other things in their lives,” said the nurse. “It’s unrealistic.

“It’s very obvious the community they want to support and where the money’s going,” said the second nurse. “You’re taking it from an area that doesn’t have and you’re going to give it the talent, the equipment to an area that has an abundance.”

While the nurses worry most about the people who will suffer from AMC closing, they said they’re also grateful other health systems are showing interest in their talents.

“To me, that shows respect, that they do see the work we’re doing, and they want to keep us here in the community,” said the second nurse. “I’m appreciative to both Grady and Emory, very grateful, and I probably will end up at either one.”

Wellstar sent the following statement to CBS46:

We are deeply grateful to the team members at AMC who have long served our communities with compassion and excellence. We are committed to working individually with each team member to support them through this transition.

We can confirm that we are extending job offers to AMC team members at other Wellstar facilities based on open positions, current roles and skillsets, patient volumes, and critical needs across the System.

