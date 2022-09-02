Atlanta Black Pride kicks off inside City Hall with free monkeypox vaccinations

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands are flooding into the city this weekend for Atlanta Black Pride.

The annual event runs from Thursday to Sunday with a slate of entertainment, festivals, and dance parties.

On Thursday, the weekend kicked off with a welcome reception at Atlanta City Hall.

RIGHT NOW: Atlanta is administering monkeypox vaccines AT City Hall as part of the kick-off to Atlanta Black Pride.



Atlanta received 5500 doses from the @WhiteHouse specifically for Pride - and those visiting #Atlanta this weekend. @CBS46 pic.twitter.com/wOFgLdpM3A — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) September 1, 2022

“This night is electric, everybody is coming out for this Pride reception. Black pride is on full display here in Atlanta,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

In light of the monkeypox outbreak, Fulton County Health officials administered monkeypox vaccines inside City Hall, targeting Black men who have sex with men.

“Approximately 70-80 percent of the individuals diagnosed with monkeypox in Fulton County are Black men, so obviously this is a priority group for us. These large gatherings enable us to perhaps vaccinate large groups of people at one time,” said Dr. David Holland, Chief Clinical Officer for the Fulton County Board of Health.

Dr. Holland was on hand Thursday administering vaccinations at City Hall.

“It’s very important to get vaccinated and they’re doing this at City Hall. They’re bringing this to the community instead of forcing the community to go to the health department,” said Darion Banister, who received a monkeypox vaccination.

Atlanta received roughly 5,500 doses of the monkeypox vaccine from the White House specifically allocated for Atlanta Black Pride events.

“This weekend is going to be a weekend of fun, expression, and also safety. We’re making sure people have monkeypox vaccines,” said Dickens, in an interview on Thursday night.

Dr. Holland stressed many of those doses will go to Atlanta visitors who may not have access to a vaccine in their hometown.

“We’re from Greenville, SC and we just don’t have that many available so it’s important for us to have the opportunity for us to get it,” said Tim Gunnels, who got vaccinated at Atlanta City Hall after traveling from Greenville, South Carolina.

According to the CDC, Georgia has 1418 monkeypox cases. There are only five states that have more cases.

If you’re looking for a monkeypox vaccination, metro Atlanta is hosting several events through the weekend. A list of vaccination efforts from the state’s public health department is available here.

