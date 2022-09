ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - TV supermom, lifestyle personality & recipe creator Rosalynn Daniels shares Timely Tips for Alleviating the Stress of Rising Prices to Conquer Back-to-School with ALDI. For more information visit: www.ALDI.us or RosalynnDaniels.com. Sponsored By: ALDI.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.