Braves rookie Strider fans Atlanta record 16 in win over Rox
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Spencer Strider set an Atlanta record with 16 strikeouts while allowing only two hits in eight innings to lead the Braves to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies.
Austin Riley and rookie Michael Harris II hit home runs for Atlanta. Strider logged his longest career start. He did not walk a batter.
The Braves remained three games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.
Hall of Famer John Smoltz held the previous Atlanta record with 15 strikeouts in a game, a feat he accomplished twice.
Warren Spahn set the Braves franchise record of 18 Ks when the team played in Boston.
