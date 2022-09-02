Braves rookie Strider fans Atlanta record 16 in win over Rox

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Spencer Strider set an Atlanta record with 16 strikeouts while allowing only two hits in eight innings to lead the Braves to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Austin Riley and rookie Michael Harris II hit home runs for Atlanta. Strider logged his longest career start. He did not walk a batter.

The Braves remained three games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.

Hall of Famer John Smoltz held the previous Atlanta record with 15 strikeouts in a game, a feat he accomplished twice.

Warren Spahn set the Braves franchise record of 18 Ks when the team played in Boston.

