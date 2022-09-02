FIRST ALERT | Rain, storms will be a factor to contend with this holiday weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Our local weather pattern has undergone significant changes over the past couple of days. Wetter weather returns Friday afternoon and is forecast to linger through the weekend.

A few rain showers may develop this morning; well before noon. But, rain remains spotty until this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely between noon and 8 p.m. A few thunderstorms will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning.

“When thunder roars, move indoors.”

The chance of rain gradually lessens after sunset and only spotty rain showers are in the forecast tonight and early Saturday.

FIRST ALERT | Periods of rain are in the forecast through the long holiday weekend

While the forecast is fairly wet around North Georgia this weekend... folks to our west will take the brunt of this switch to stormier weather. North Georgia average 1"-3" inches of rain over the next several days.@cbs46 #firstalertatl #atlwx pic.twitter.com/qQT7Y2rHJi — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) September 2, 2022

The forecast favors a return to much wetter weather. At least scattered rain is in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day. Rain continues to look most widespread on Sunday. A return to more scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives on Labor Day. While the weather isn’t the best for outdoor plans, there will still be some dry time over the next 72 hours.

By the time all is said and done, most neighborhoods will average between one and three inches of rain. Of course, a couple of storms could produce that amount of rain in a short amount of time. The risk of severe weather remains very low.

Suggestions for weekend activities with the current forecast?

Have a ‘Plan B” for outdoor activities as well as a way to check the forecast and be alerted to rain approaching your area. The CBS46 First Alert Weather App is a free and easy-to-access option. Also, you can watch all of our newscasts streaming LIVE here.

Have a safe and happy weekend,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.