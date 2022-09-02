FIRST ALERT | A shift to wetter weather is underway!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A transition back to wetter weather is in-progress. Periods of rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast through Labor Day Monday.

Our Friday begins dry, with a few more clouds. Temperatures are milder early this morning; generally lower 70s inside the Perimeter before 9 a.m. It’s in the mid to upper 60s further outside of Metro Atlanta and across higher elevations of far North Georgia.

Temperatures warm through the 70s and into the 80s through mid-morning. The first few showers of the day are possible as early as mid-morning. But, rain will remain very spotty until we get into the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely between noon and 8 p.m. The chance of rain, gradually, lessens after sunset.

Only spotty rain showers are in the forecast tonight and early Saturday.

FIRST ALERT | Periods of rain are in the forecast through the long holiday weekend

The forecast favors a return to much wetter weather. At least scattered rain is in the forecast Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day. Rain continues to look most-widespread Sunday. A return to more scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives Labor Day. While the weather isn’t the best for outdoor plans, there will still be some dry time over the next 72-hours.

Have a ‘plan b’ for outdoor activities as well as a way to check the forecast and be alerted to rain approaching your area. The CBS46 First Alert Weather App is a free and easy-to-access option.

