Georgia Tech receiving $65 million for artificial intelligence project

Biden announces 21 winners of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge
Georgia Tech tower
Georgia Tech tower(Georgia Tech)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Tech is receiving a $65 million grant for an artificial intelligence (AI) project from the White House’s Build Back Better regional challenge.

On Friday, President Joe Biden announced the other 20 winners of the $1 billion economic development competition. The program is being funded through Biden’s American Rescue Plan and administered by the U.S. Commerce Department.

The Georgia AI Manufacturing (GA-AIM) project is led by the Georgia Tech Research Corporation, and is designed to accelerate integration of AI technologies in industry.

The university said it aim to accelerate the adoption of AI across the state’s semiconductors, batteries and electrification, food production, and aerospace and defense industries. Projects include establishing an AI manufacturing pilot facility at Georgia Tech and expand job training opportunities in AI for underserved communities.

The GA-AIM coalition is designed to serve as a national model for how to accelerate the transition to automation in manufacturing while ensuring these systems complement rather than replace existing workers.

Awardees span 24 states and will receive between $25 million and $65 million in funding.

