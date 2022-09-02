Hawks to host job fair Sept. 10

State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena(Atlanta Hawks)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Hawks will host a job fair at State Farm Arena Sept. 10.

The team is looking to fill more than 500 part-time positions for the upcoming season. Department managers from food and beverage, guest experience, housekeeping, security, Hawks retail,  ticket box office, flight crew and uniform management will be at the fair.

The job fair will also have food trucks, photo opportunities, interactive games and prizes and more.

The job fair will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. Those interested in attending can learn more here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College Park Skyhawks unveil 2022-23 schedule
Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne (1) dribbles the ball against Houston during the first half...
Hawks sign guard Tyson Etienne
Atlanta Hawks guards Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) celebrate after a Hawks basket...
2022-23 Atlanta Hawks schedule released
AJ Griffin, Athlete's Foot present check to Fundamental Skills Camp (Community Development...
Hawks rookie AJ Griffin signs brand ambassador deal with Athlete’s Foot