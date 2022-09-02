Hawks to host job fair Sept. 10

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Hawks will host a job fair at State Farm Arena Sept. 10.

The team is looking to fill more than 500 part-time positions for the upcoming season. Department managers from food and beverage, guest experience, housekeeping, security, Hawks retail, ticket box office, flight crew and uniform management will be at the fair.

The job fair will also have food trucks, photo opportunities, interactive games and prizes and more.

The job fair will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. Those interested in attending can learn more here.

