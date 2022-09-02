INTERVIEW: Atlanta Eats talks Atlanta’s best sports bars

INTERVIEW: Atlanta Eats talks sports bars
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’re not headed to Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend, sports bars can be the next best thing. Atlanta EatsJoey Weiss joined Lana Harris to talk about the best sports bars Atlanta has to offer.

You can also check out our list of college football sports bars to watch with your fellow fans! Atlanta Eats airs on Peachtree TV weekdays at 9 a.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

