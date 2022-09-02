Investigation underway after three people shot in College Park
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police confirmed three people were shot in College Park on Thursday evening.
According to College Park police officials, one person was “grazed, another was shot in the hand, and a third was shot in the thigh” around 6:30 p.m. at the 2800 block of Godby Road.
The shooting victims were transported to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
There is no word on if anyone was arrested.
This remains an active investigation.
