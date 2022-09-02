Jurassic Jungle LIVE coming to Atlanta Sept. 17 and 18

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jurassic Jungle LIVE will come to the Cobb County Civic Center Sept. 17 and 18.

The live educational program will feature 14 animatronic dinosaurs, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops and an Ankylosaurus. They’re the country’s large free-roaming dinosaurs, brought to life by special effects and professional puppeteers.

The show follows a team of conservationists as they protect the dinosaurs from an evil scientist. Guests will learn about each dinosaur along the way.

Tickets start at $20 and are available here.

