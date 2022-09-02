Jurassic Jungle LIVE coming to Atlanta Sept. 17 and 18

Jurassic Jungle LIVE
Jurassic Jungle LIVE(Jurassic Jungle LIVE)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jurassic Jungle LIVE will come to the Cobb County Civic Center Sept. 17 and 18.

The live educational program will feature 14 animatronic dinosaurs, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops and an Ankylosaurus. They’re the country’s large free-roaming dinosaurs, brought to life by special effects and professional puppeteers.

The show follows a team of conservationists as they protect the dinosaurs from an evil scientist. Guests will learn about each dinosaur along the way.

Tickets start at $20 and are available here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tywone Ivey
Men arrested in Clayton County for leaving elderly victim in squalor
MACY'S AT MALL OF GEORGIA
Police shoot man who stabbed employee inside Macy’s at Mall of Georgia
Police officer shoots burglary suspect at Mall of Georgia
Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta
Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta