Jurassic Jungle LIVE coming to Atlanta Sept. 17 and 18
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jurassic Jungle LIVE will come to the Cobb County Civic Center Sept. 17 and 18.
The live educational program will feature 14 animatronic dinosaurs, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops and an Ankylosaurus. They’re the country’s large free-roaming dinosaurs, brought to life by special effects and professional puppeteers.
The show follows a team of conservationists as they protect the dinosaurs from an evil scientist. Guests will learn about each dinosaur along the way.
Tickets start at $20 and are available here.
