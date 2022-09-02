Local non-profit collects water to send to Mississippi

By Tori Cooper
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of families don’t have fresh drinking water right now in Mississippi.

Recent flooding has left thousands of people without clean water in Mississippi. But now you can help.

The nonprofit Caring For Others has spent the week collecting water donations to send to our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi. Now, they say they need your help to keep clean water flowing their way.

