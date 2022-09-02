Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was found shot dead in the street overnight in southwest Atlanta.

Police say the victim was found around 11:20 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds outside of his home on the 3200 block of Lynfield Drive. They tell us the shooting does appear to be targeted and the possible result of a drug deal.

Right now, officers are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. They do know they’re looking for two people who appear to have fled on foot.

Investigators have been canvassing the area all night trying to locate those two individuals.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637).

