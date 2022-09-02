Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter

A man was found shot dead in the street overnight in southwest Atlanta.
A man was found shot dead in the street overnight in southwest Atlanta.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was found shot dead in the street overnight in southwest Atlanta.

Police say the victim was found around 11:20 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds outside of his home on the 3200 block of Lynfield Drive. They tell us the shooting does appear to be targeted and the possible result of a drug deal.

Right now, officers are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. They do know they’re looking for two people who appear to have fled on foot.

Investigators have been canvassing the area all night trying to locate those two individuals.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rain is in the First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT | Rain, storms will be a factor to contend with this holiday weekend
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the...
Braves rookie Strider fans Atlanta record 16 in win over Rox
Restaurant Report Card: Wings on Wheat fails with a 42; Margaritaville receives 100
Atlanta Medical Center
Old Fourth Ward residents will be impacted by Atlanta Medical Center’s closure