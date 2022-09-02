Man injured in Midtown shooting ‘would have died’ if AMC was closed sooner

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man who was critically injured in a triple shooting in Midtown that left two others dead has spoken out, saying if the Atlanta Medical Center that he was rushed to was closed, he “would have died.”

The shooting spree started at a high-rise condo building on West Peachtree Street where two people were shot, according to police officials. Then, another person was shot a few blocks away on Peachtree.

Atlanta police, SWAT teams and K9s swarmed Peachtree Street near Colony Square after reports of an active shooter.

Witnesses and an integrated city camera system helped identify the suspect as Raissa Kengne, 34. A surveillance shot from MARTA circulated and eventually led to Kengne being located and arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The third Midtown shooting victim identified as Mike Horne remains in Atlanta Medical Center. The family of Mike Horne released the following statement:

“My dad’s condition is still critical but I’ll be honest. With the hospital closing, my dad for sure would be dead. Had this hospital not been here, he would have died - Grady was full that day he was shot. There was no time to get him anywhere else. This was my dad this time - but it could be anyone’s family member in the future - and that’s scary.”

The family says that Horne possibly would’ve died if not for going to the Atlanta Medical Center when he was shot.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed to CBS46 that 41-year-old Wesley Freeman died at the hospital, and 60-year-old Michael Shinners died at 1280 West Peachtree. Police say Shinners is from Alpharetta.

This will be the second emergency room that Wellstar has closed in metro Atlanta this year. Atlanta Medical Center South in East Point transitioned to a different model of care in May.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has expressed “extreme concerns” about the closing, which saw approximately 50,000 low-income residents in its emergency room last year.

