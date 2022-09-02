MARTA hits roadblocks with Summerhill route, riders left waiting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA previously estimated building the Summerhill bus rapid transit line would cost about $61.5 million - that’s the transit line that would run by Hank Aaron Drive which is by the Georgia State stadium to downtown Atlanta. But now, they’re saying that number might be more than $91-million.

Carden Wyckoff uses a wheelchair and works to advocate for accessible public transportation. She said it was no surprise when she found out MARTA’S big Summerhill bus rapid transit line in Atlanta is delayed, by at least a year.

“It’s common here in Atlanta that there’s a lot of hype around new infrastructure and construction projects. But what we’ve seen in return are delays, more delays, studies on studies, more bids,” said Wyckoff. “I question MARTA’s integrity and ability to complete these projects.”

CBS46 News took some of these questions to the MARTA deputy general manager to find out what is causing the hold-up. It’s about the millions of dollars in unanticipated costs.

“The number came to a point where it was higher than the original budgeting anticipated. and we went through a process of evaluating engineering effort,” said Josh Rowan, MARTA deputy general manager. “It’s about looking for newer and better ways to do things.”

He says a part of the problem is out of their hands, and that’s inflation.

“There are many parts of the country that are seeing 100% increases of concrete and steel prices,” said Rowan.

We asked, what is MARTA’s response is to MARTA riders like Wyckoff who need these services sooner rather than later.

“One, the bus is still in service. So you still have the option to ride the bus where you need to go,” said Rowan. “And two, this really a good news story. The Summerhill project is moving into construction. this will definitely be an amenity in this area.”

As of right now, it’s likely when the construction phase begins, the MARTA expansion to this area won’t be ready until the summer of 2025.

