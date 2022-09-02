Men arrested in Clayton County for leaving elderly victim in squalor

Tywone Ivey
Tywone Ivey(Clayton County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department arrested two men after responding to an elder abuse call. Tywone Ivey and Lamarkist Barnette are accused of leaving an elderly person in squalor.

The police responded to a call at the 3900 block of Village Crossing Lane in Ellenwood and found the residence to be “unclean, unsanitary [and] in disarray,” according to a statement.

Officers also observed insects and rodents inside the home.

The elderly victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jurassic Jungle LIVE
Jurassic Jungle LIVE coming to Atlanta Sept. 17 and 18
MACY'S AT MALL OF GEORGIA
Police shoot man who stabbed employee inside Macy’s at Mall of Georgia
Police officer shoots burglary suspect at Mall of Georgia
Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta
Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta