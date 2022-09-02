Men arrested in Clayton County for leaving elderly victim in squalor

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department arrested two men after responding to an elder abuse call. Tywone Ivey and Lamarkist Barnette are accused of leaving an elderly person in squalor.

The police responded to a call at the 3900 block of Village Crossing Lane in Ellenwood and found the residence to be “unclean, unsanitary [and] in disarray,” according to a statement.

Officers also observed insects and rodents inside the home.

The elderly victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.