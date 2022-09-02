Old Fourth Ward community fears what will happen to AMC property after closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood is preparing to adjust now that Atlanta Medical Center announced it is closing in November.

The Old Fourth Ward has seen a lot of changes after some rough years, but most recently there’s been a lot of development.

Ezz-Eldin Hassan owns The Spindle. He has run the custom bag and vintage bicycle shop in Atlanta’s Intown neighborhood for nearly a decade. While he likes seeing his community grow and thrive, he worries about what will happen when Atlanta Medical Center officially closes its doors. He fears too much growth, too fast.

“You know I don’t know what they’re building up there or whatever they’re planning on doing. But if it’s like another big LWP, live, work, play – then it’s going to be, you know just going to be expensive,” said Hassan.

It’s still not clear what will happen to the AMC property. Wellstar has yet to share their intentions. Hassan hopes that if it is redeveloped, there’s room for small businesses and a greater emphasis on the arts.

Kwanza Hall has watched the neighborhood develop as a business leader, a city councilman, and even as a member of Congress. He wants Atlanta Medical Center to stay a health care facility. He says this community banded together to make change before and they can do the same now.

“I believe having an asset like this, in the Old Fourth Ward, in the heart of the city is something that we need,” said Kwanza Hall, Former Congressman. “We know people need urgent care. We need birthing centers; we need facilities for midwives. I mean there’s a lot that can be done on this site.”

As Hall pointed out empty lots along Boulevard NE, he says there’s plenty of room for both AMC to remain a health care facility and the Old Fourth Ward to continue to see new development.

This will be the second emergency room that Wellstar has closed in metro Atlanta this year. Atlanta Medical Center South in East Point transitioned to a different model of care in May.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has expressed “extreme concerns” about the closing, which saw approximately 50,000 low-income residents in its emergency room last year.

