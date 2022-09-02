Old Fourth Ward residents will be impacted by Atlanta Medical Center’s closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Many people are upset after hearing the news about Atlanta Medical Center shutting down, and now worry about where they might be able to get quality healthcare.

Larry May has lived in Old Fourth Ward for 40 years. He has seen what the Atlanta Medical Center has become.

“It used to be Georgia Baptist, and they were really good, they care about the people that come in there,” he said.

RELATED: State commission warns AMC closure will have ‘dramatic’ ripple effect

When it became Atlanta Medical Center, he said based on his experiences, the care he received wasn’t that great. However, it was still a resource available that was conveniently placed when he needed help.

“It was an accident, people just shooting up and down the street, I got shot in both legs. I went there,” he said.

May is not as reliant on the care at AMC, but Gwen Fears is.

“Actually I was out there today with my pain and knee specialist,” she said over the phone.

Fears said the unexpected closure will force her to have to look elsewhere for her healthcare needs.

“People shouldn’t have to go way out to Buckhead, Decatur, or Lawrenceville to seek medical treatment, and they may not even make it there,” she said.

Christina Vanvuren lives near the hospital and works in the healthcare field. She also believes this is a bad move for Wellstar, despite the hospital saying it was bleeding millions of dollars.

“When you talk about people over profits, people are the most important consideration right now and I think that is going to take some effort on behalf of the city and the mayor and governor,” said Vanvuren.

People who rely on the hospital will be faced with a choice on where they will receive their healthcare, come Nov. 1.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.