Paulding County DA seeks death penalty on mother who murdered children in June

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Paulding County District Attorney’s Office announced it is pursuing the death penalty for Darlene Brister, who was charged with killing her three young children in June.

The 40-year-old Paulding County mother was arrested after three young children died in a house fire on June 25.

Brister faces three counts of Malice Murder, three counts of Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Arson in the First Degree and seven counts of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.

“This is not a decision that I have reached lightly but given the facts and circumstances surrounding this case, I feel this is the appropriate action,” said District Attorney Matthew Rollins.

According to deputies, someone called 911 just before 9:30 p.m. on June 23 about a domestic disturbance and house fire at a home located on Woodwind Drive. The caller said a woman was inside the home attempting to stab the occupants.

Deputies said seven children were inside the home when the fire started. A nine-month-old and a 3-year-old with multiple stab wounds were pronounced dead at the scene, and a 5-year-old died from his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital. Two other children ages 9 and 11, were rushed to local hospitals.

When firefighters arrived at the home, they discovered two young children unresponsive. Police said an infant and another child were found with burns at the top of the stairs inside the home.

A third child in the age range of 5-6 years old was flown to Grady Hospital with 75% burns, police said. A fourth child in the age range of 7-8 years old was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital. One child remained in the hospital.

