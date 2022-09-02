Police charge driver who caused the fiery crash in Dunwoody Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The driver who police officials say they charged a driver with making an improper lane that caused a fiery truck crash on I-285 underneath Ashford Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody on Monday.

Dunwoody police officials have not released the identity of the driver who they say was responsible for the crash at this time.

According to a Dunwoody Police Department spokesperson, the crash involved four vehicles and three people were reported with minor injuries.

Police said investigators learned one vehicle went around another vehicle that was stopped in traffic. That caused an initial crash with three vehicles.

The tractor-trailer hit a black car which was pushed against the median barrier and flipped another vehicle onto its side. The tractor-trailer caught on fire underneath the Ashford Dunwoody Road Bridge when it came to a rest, police said.

A fiery crash on Monday on I-285 underneath the bridge closed multiple interstate lanes and the bridge for several hours.

BREAKING: All lanes are open again on I-285 westbound by Ashford Dunwoody. Several lanes were closed through the night as engineers checked the integrity of the bridge after a fiery crash that happened under it on Monday. @cbs46 @Cjacobazzi_wx pic.twitter.com/4RzO7H2Czx — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) August 31, 2022

Officials said they need to re-pave those lanes due to extensive fire damage.

Thousands of drivers were stuck in hours of back-ups.

“It’s just been a long 6 hours of waiting,” said Rachel Linde, who didn’t get off I-285 until nearly 9 o’clock.

“Cars were stopped in the middle of the road everywhere,” said Linde. “You’ll see a lot of people walking down the highways just trying to get gas.”

Officials confirmed to CBS46 News the investigation into the vehicle crash and fire is completed.

