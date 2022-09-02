Restaurant Report Card: Wings on Wheat fails with a 42; Margaritaville receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Mt. Zion Parkway in Jonesboro, Wings on Wheat located next to the Shell gas station scored 42-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory.

The report says a black substance was found on the ice scoop. Plus, raw fish and chicken wings were at unsafe temperatures. And there were live and dead roaches seen throughout the facility.

“I wouldn’t want to go in there and eat at all. I wouldn’t even ask anyone to come in there at all, period, under no circumstances,” Gas station customer Robin Hill said.

As for the roach problem, the manager of the convenience store next door said it’s so bad, the pests have been getting into his business.

“A lot of roaches come to my place too,” Shell Manager Sam Samnani said.

There are several other good scores to report in metro Atlanta this week. In Cobb County, Mellow Mushroom on Powers Ferry Road in Marietta picked up 91-points. In Cherokee County, J. Christopher’s on Chambers Street in Woodstock scored a 96 and in Gwinnett County, Connor’s N.Y. Deli & Wings on Langford Park Drive in Norcross earned 99-points.

And at Margaritaville in downtown Atlanta they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Make that two in a row. The restaurant is located across from Centennial Olympic Park and next to Sky Atlanta. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. On the menu you can enjoy the fish tacos, Jimmy’s jamming jambalaya, cheeseburger in paradise, volcano nachos, and you may want to try the key lime pie for dessert. Boy that’s good!

