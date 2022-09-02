Shooting kills student at school in Baltimore

Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler...
Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) - A student was fatally shot Friday at a high school in Maryland, police said.

Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal. A suspect was taken into custody.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said school officers chased after the suspect and caught him, also recovering the weapon they believe was used.

The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released. An official said the suspect was a student from another school, and the shooting happened after an argument just outside the school, commonly known as Mervo High School.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A surge in fighting on Ukraine's southern front is fueling speculation that the long-awaited...
Biden seeks $47 billion for Ukraine, COVID-19, monkeypox, disasters
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
A Paulding County mother has been arrested after three young children died in a house fire...
Paulding County DA seeks death penalty on mother who murdered children in June
Jermaine Bass, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, premeditated firearm discharge causing...
Father shoots 2 young children as they slept in bunkbeds, sheriff says