Stabbing, shooting reported at Macy’s inside Mall of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett Police are on the scene of an incident involving a shooting and stabbing at Macy’s in the Mall of Georgia on Buford Drive in Buford.

Gwinnett PD says that the incident started with someone smashing counters at Macy’s department store.

It is not known who was stabbed but police say that they did shoot someone.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting since it involved Gwinnett police.

There are road closures in the area.

At this time, no other information is known. CBS46 has a crew on the way to the mall.

