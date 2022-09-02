Stabbing, shooting reported at Macy’s inside Mall of Georgia

MACY'S AT MALL OF GEORGIA
MACY'S AT MALL OF GEORGIA(WGCL)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett Police are on the scene of an incident involving a shooting and stabbing at Macy’s in the Mall of Georgia on Buford Drive in Buford.

Gwinnett PD says that the incident started with someone smashing counters at Macy’s department store.

It is not known who was stabbed but police say that they did shoot someone.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting since it involved Gwinnett police.

WATCH LIVE REPORT BELOW

There are road closures in the area.

Breaking news at Mall of Georgia
Breaking news at Mall of Georgia(WGCL)

At this time, no other information is known. CBS46 has a crew on the way to the mall.

MAP OF THE AREA

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Labor Day Out and About Forecast
Stabbing, shooting reported at Macy’s inside Mall of Georgia
Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta
Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta
Local non-profit collects water to send to Mississippi
Local non-profit collects water to send to Mississippi