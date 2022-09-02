Surprise Squad spotlights non-profit supporting gun violence survivors

By Gurvir Dhindsa
By Gurvir Dhindsa
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One Atlanta woman is turning her pain from gun violence into hope. Aaliyah Strong lost her fiance in a shooting. She keeps his memory alive by helping others.

She said, “I kinda took a look at myself and a look in the mirror and said ‘what did I need during this process that I couldn’t get?’”

Strong started the non-profit Tyme to Thrive Beyond Grief, linking loved ones with support groups and financial assistance.

The Surprise Squad presented Strong with a check to help her on her mission.

