Tailgating tips ahead of the football season

When the weather starts to cool off, excitement fills the air and the season changes to autumn, you know football season is near.

Football season is just around the corner in the NFL and for colleges across the United States.

Food and Lifestyle Influencer Shanisty Ireland spoke to CBS46′s Miles Montgomery about the ultimate tailgating food spread as well as tips for success.

The defending NCAA Champion Georgia Bulldogs kick off their title defense on Saturday against the University of Oregon. The Atlanta Falcons will kick off their season against their feisty NFC South division rival New Orleans Saints.

The Saints recently posted on their social media they added new escalators that get fans to their seats 28.3 times faster. That might serve as bulletin-board material as these two teams vie for second place in the NFC South behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who look primed to compete for another championship.

