Fans showcase creative costumes in Downtown Atlanta for Dragon Con 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Princesses, superheroes, and even people dressed as Nicolas Cage are wandering the streets of Downtown Atlanta for this year’s Dragon Con.

“I just like looking at the parade and dressing up,” said Riley Thompson, who was cosplaying asTobi from ‘Naruto.’

“I’m excited I get to take pictures with everybody,” said Harper Siesky, a first-time parade spectator.

Everyone has a different agenda and fandom going into the convention, but all seem to find common ground.

“Everyone is so nice here. It’s very welcoming,” said Mackenzie Nelson, who’s cosplaying Princess Peach.

“When you come, regardless of race, sexuality, gender, religion, politics, you’ll find a home to talk about something you love,” said Dan Carroll, the spokesperson for Dragon Con.

Which is probably why the convention has been going and growing for almost 40 years. 2021 saw 40,000 people come out in costume. This year, 60,000 fans are in town for the convention. Some people come to see their favorite pop culture characters.

“I want to see ‘The Descendants,’” said Siesky.

“I want to see some costumes from ‘Naruto,’” said Thompson.

And some people come out to dress up for their fandoms.

“It’s just the most fun experience ever and I get to do it out with a bunch of other nerds; it’s so cool,” said Nelson.

The cosplayers will keep hanging in downtown through Monday.

