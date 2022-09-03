Fayetteville woman wanted by police in connection to insurance fraud

ATLANTA (CBS46) – A Fayetteville woman has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery after her involvement in a car crash in July of 2021.

According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, 39-year-old Stacy Hughlett was involved in a collision when she was struck by another vehicle. The woman then filed a claim through Progressive Insurance. The official said, “the documents she submitted were suspected to be falsified.”

“After reviewing Ms. Hughlett’s claim, our criminal investigators determined that her documentation was fraudulent, and she did not receive the medical treatment she claimed,” said Commissioner King. “This type of fraud raises insurance costs for all Georgians, and I am proud of the work of our investigators to close this case.”

On Aug. 30, a warrant was issued against Hughlett. She is still wanted by the police.

No additional information was provided.

